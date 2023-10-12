Monu Manesar, cow vigilante, sentenced to 14 days in jail for attempted murder

In an attempt to kill case, a Pataudi court on Wednesday sentenced cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar to 14 days in judicial jail.

Following the conclusion of his four-day police remand on Wednesday, he was presented in court.

Mohit Yadav, also known as Monu Manesar, was placed in judicial custody and lodged at Bhondsi jail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarannum Khan’s court.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh of Pataudi said, ‘Monu Manesar was produced in the court today and sent to judicial custody while a further investigation is underway.’

Due to security concerns, Monu Manesar will now appear in court via video conference on October 25, according to the police.

The Gurugram Police received a four-day production warrant earlier on October 7. In order to retrieve the weapon used in the attempted murder case against Monu Manesar that was filed against him on February 7 of this year at the Pataudi police station, he was escorted to Kanpur.

Police said in a court application that they found a white Scorpio, a rifle, and four cartridges at the suspect’s house while he was being held on remand.

‘They have recovered a white bulletproof Scorpio, two empty shells of the bullets fired from the rifle used by the accused in the crime and four live cartridges of a .315 bore rifle were recovered,’ the police said in the court.

Police claim that Manesar and his group were present during a fight between two parties on February 6 in Pataudi’s Baba Shah Mohalla. A complaint was made by Mubin Khan, a local who claimed his son was fired at while there was gunfire between two parties.

Following the complaint, Manesar was the subject of a FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder).

‘In the above case, two accused, Lalit and Rakesh, residents of Pataudi, were arrested by Gurugram Police and sent to jail. The third accused, Sunil alias Sulli, had joined the investigation as per the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Mohit alias Monu Yadav, a resident of Manesar, was wanted in this case and he was sent to judicial custody by the court. Further probe is underway,’ ACP Singh said.

In relation to the kidnapping and murder of Nasir and Junaid, whose burned bodies were discovered in a car on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly seized by vigilantes who suspected them of cow smuggling, Monu Manesar was detained.