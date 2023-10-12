Police Investigates CISF Officer’s Home in Karipur Gold Smuggling Case

In connection with a gold smuggling case at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur, the police recently conducted an inspection at the residence of CISF Assistant Commandant Naveen in Kondotty, situated near the airport. The inspection was led by DySP Moosa Vallikkadan.

The investigation, initiated on the instructions of the Malappuram District Police Chief (DPC), has reportedly uncovered possible links between Naveen and a gold smuggling network. It is alleged that Naveen received a commission of Rs 60,000 for each gold smuggling operation.

The police managed to gather compelling supporting evidence during their inspection of Naveen’s residence. According to their findings, Naveen is suspected to have been involved in over 60 gold smuggling cases conducted through the Karipur airport, often collaborating with smuggler Koduvally Rafeeq.

Additionally, airport employee Sharafali has also been implicated in the case. Sharafali is alleged to have provided duty charts of customs officers to Rafeeq, who is believed to be the mastermind of a smuggling operation operating between the Gulf and Kerala.