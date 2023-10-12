Prevent Clitoris Itching With 5 Feminine Hygiene Tips

Here are five feminine hygiene tips to prevent clitoris itching:

1. Gentle Cleansing: Use a mild, unscented soap or intimate wash to clean the genital area. Avoid harsh soaps or douches that can disrupt the natural pH balance.

2. Proper Drying: After washing, ensure the genital area is thoroughly dry. Pat it gently with a clean, soft towel. Moisture can contribute to itching.

3. Cotton Underwear: Choose breathable, cotton underwear that allows air circulation. Avoid tight-fitting synthetic fabrics that can trap moisture.

4. Hydration: Stay well-hydrated to maintain overall skin health, including the genital area. Drinking enough water can help reduce itching.

5. Avoid Irritants: Be cautious with products like scented pads, tampons, or perfumed toilet paper, as they can contain irritants. Opt for fragrance-free and hypoallergenic options.