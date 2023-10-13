Congress’ position on Israel-Hamas war mocked by Himanta Sarma as ‘Pakistan’

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, attacked the Congress on Thursday for its resolution on the Israel-Palestine conflict and compared the group to Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists in Jorhat, Sarma said that the Congress ought to have denounced the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas before discussing Palestine. ‘But in their resolution, they only talked about Palestine, just like Pakistan,’ he continued.

The Chief Minister poked fun at the Congress by speculating as to whether it ‘wanted to form a government in India or Pakistan’ with such utterances.

Days after the party’s top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), expressed its ‘dismay and anguish’ over the conflict, Sarma responded. The right of the Palestinian people to ‘land (and) self-government, and to live with dignity and respect’ was emphasized in the resolution.

Sarma was called a ‘liar’ by Bhupen Borah, the leader of the Assam Congress.

According to Bora, the Israeli government has not yet verified whether Hamas has killed children or not in an exclusive interview with Indiatoday.in. The Indian National Congress denounces the vicious attacks on the people of Israel, according to a statement made public by Jairam Ramesh.

‘As usual, just like his boss (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, the Chief Minister is lying. Lying has become the second nature of Himanta Biswa Sarma,’ Borah added.

Numerous Hamas strikes on Israel from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli response have resulted in hundreds of deaths. In order to exact revenge on Hamas for its attacks, Israel has launched a huge counteroffensive in Gaza.

The Israeli military reported that more than 1,300 individuals, including 222 soldiers, had died in Israel on the sixth day. According to local authorities in the Gaza Strip, which is governed by Hamas, more than 1,400 people have died as a result of Israel’s offensive against the Palestinian organization.