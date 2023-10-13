Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened flat against US dollar in early trade on Friday. As per market experts, the rising crude oil prices, sustained foreign fund outflow and negative equity markets across Asia dented investor sentiment despite positive domestic macroeconomic data.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.25 and later turned flat at Thursday’s closing level of 83.24 against the dollar. The rupee had settled 7 paise higher on Wednesday, a day after gaining 3 paise against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.15% lower at 106.44. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,862.57 crore.