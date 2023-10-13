Private equity investments in Indian real estate dip 12% in April-September

Mumbai: Private equity investments in Indian real estate fell 12% during the first six months of this fiscal year. As per data, private equity investments in real estate in April- September stood at $2.3 billion. It was at $2.7 billion in the year-ago period. A report published by realty consultant Anarock Capital revealed this.

As per the report, the average ticket size of private equity investments into the Indian real estate sector has increased to $117 million in the first half of FY24. It was at $100 million in April-September period of FY23.

Domestic investments increased by 9% ($274 million) of the total PE capital inflows into Indian real estate in the first half FY24, as compared to $252 million in the first half FY23. The share of foreign investments in the first half FY24 have dropped to 88%, as compared to 91% in April-September of FY23.