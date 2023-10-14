France sends 7,000 troops following lethal school stabbing by suspected Islamic radical

In response to a tragic school attack, France is set to deploy up to 7,000 soldiers to enhance security throughout the country. The incident involved the fatal stabbing of a teacher and the injury of three others, all carried out by a former student who is suspected of being radicalized in the Islamic faith, as confirmed by the president’s office on Saturday.

The Gambetta-Carnot school in the northern city of Arras, which was the site of the attack, partially reopened on Saturday morning, with students and staff returning amidst heightened concerns. This attack, occurring against the backdrop of global tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, has deeply unsettled France.

Counterterrorism authorities are actively investigating the stabbing incident, and several individuals, including the suspected assailant, are currently in custody. The suspect is identified as a Chechen who had previously attended the school and had been under recent surveillance by intelligence services due to concerns of radicalization.

The French government has elevated the national threat alert, and President Emmanuel Macron has issued an order for the deployment of up to 7,000 soldiers by Monday night, with no fixed end date, to reinforce security and vigilance across the country. This deployment is part of an “Attack Emergency” response, enabling the government to temporarily utilize the military for the protection of public places and other precautionary measures.