HC denies CM Soren’s plea challenging ED summons in Jharkhand land scam

The Jharkhand High Court delivered a significant decision on Friday by dismissing Chief Minister Soren’s legal challenge against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons related to a land scam investigation.

It’s worth noting that the ED had summoned Soren a total of five times, but each time he evaded appearing, citing various excuses. The matter was heard in a hybrid format before a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen. Senior advocates P. Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, and advocate Piyush Chitresh presented arguments on behalf of Chief Minister Soren, while Additional Solicitor General SV Raju represented the ED’s interests.

During the High Court proceedings, the ED contended that the Chief Minister had consistently disregarded their summonses, and therefore, he had no basis to challenge the summonses. Consequently, the ED’s counsel asserted that he should not be granted any relief.

In essence, the Jharkhand High Court’s ruling signifies a significant legal development in the ongoing investigation into the land scam case, where Chief Minister Soren’s legal maneuver to contest the ED’s summons has been rejected.