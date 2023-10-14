India reports 51 new COVID cases; active caseload stands at around 360

India recorded 51 new cases of Covid-19 in a single day, while the active caseload currently stands at 359, based on the latest data from the Union Health Ministry as of Saturday. The death toll attributed to the virus has reached 532,037, as reported in the 8 am update.

The overall count of Covid-19 cases in India now stands at 449.99 million (449,995,561). A significant number of individuals, totaling 444.67 million, have successfully recovered from the disease, leading to a national recovery rate of 98.81%, according to information available on the health ministry’s website. Furthermore, the case fatality rate stands at 1.18%.

India has made significant strides in its vaccination efforts, with 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered throughout the country, as reported on the ministry’s website.

These statistics reflect the continued management and progress in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The active caseload remains relatively low, and the nation has achieved a high recovery rate, underlining the efficacy of its public health response measures and vaccination campaigns. While the situation remains dynamic, these figures indicate positive strides in the nation’s efforts to combat the virus.