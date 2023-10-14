PM Modi Launches Ferry Service, Paves Way for Enhanced India-Sri Lanka Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the inauguration of a ferry service between India and Sri Lanka as the beginning of a fresh era in diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations. Speaking during the launch of the ferry services connecting Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka via video message, Modi highlighted the historical and cultural ties that this service symbolizes. He stressed the significance of connectivity, noting that it not only brings cities closer but also strengthens the bonds between countries and their people.

Modi emphasized that India and Sri Lanka are entering a “new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations” with this ferry service, considering it a pivotal step in enhancing these relations. He underlined the shared history of culture, commerce, and civilization, especially in regions like Nagapattinam, which have historically been involved in sea trade with countries, including Sri Lanka. The prime minister also referenced ancient Tamil literature and Sangam age works, like Pattinappalai and Manimekalai, which document the movement of boats and ships between the two nations.

Moreover, Modi noted that this ferry service brings to life the historical and cultural connections mentioned in ancient texts, including a bridge reference from a song by the great poet Subramania Bharti. He pointed out that connectivity, as outlined in a joint vision document during President Wickremesinghe’s recent visit, is a crucial theme for economic partnership, emphasizing that it leads to increased trade, tourism, people-to-people interactions, and fresh opportunities for the youth in both India and Sri Lanka. The prime minister also recalled the introduction of direct flights between Delhi and Colombo during his visit to Sri Lanka in 2015.