Sharad Pawar criticizes Maharashtra government regarding women’s safety and hospital fatalities

NCP President Sharad Pawar voiced criticism towards the Maharashtra government regarding two key issues – the alarming number of 19,553 missing girls reported in the state between January 1 and May 31, and the security of women. This marks the second instance within a week that Pawar has directed criticism at the home department, which falls under the purview of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During a press conference held in Mumbai, Pawar accused the government of not taking the state’s law and order situation seriously, highlighting the significant number of missing girls in a short span. He also expressed concern over the “contractual hiring” of personnel in the Mumbai police, revealing that the state had decided to recruit 11,203 police personnel on a contractual basis for an 11-month period. He questioned the fate of these contract-hired youths after the contract period and raised concerns about their training and facilities, opposing this move.

Furthermore, Pawar emphasized the recent deaths in state-run hospitals and advocated for permanent recruitment in the health department instead of relying on contractual hiring. His criticisms shed light on pressing issues related to women’s safety and the workforce’s employment conditions within the state.