UN Secretary-General Guterres deems Israel’s directive to move Gaza residents ‘extremely dangerous’

UN chief Antonio Guterres has strongly criticized Israel’s ultimatum that demands the relocation of over one million residents in northern Gaza within 24 hours, deeming it “extremely perilous” and logistically implausible. He emphasized that even in times of conflict, certain rules must be upheld. UN officials in Gaza received instructions from Israeli military liaison officers, extending the order for the entire population of northern Gaza, approximately 1.1 million people, to move to the southern part within the next day. This directive also applied to UN staff and those taking shelter in UN facilities, including schools, health centers, and clinics. Guterres expressed his concerns before attending a Security Council meeting regarding the situation in the Middle East.

He highlighted the grave consequences of this directive, explaining that hospitals in the south of Gaza are already overwhelmed and cannot accommodate the influx of thousands of new patients from the north. The healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, with morgues overflowing. Guterres noted that 11 healthcare staff have lost their lives while on duty, and health facilities have endured 34 attacks in recent days. The situation in Gaza has reached an alarming crisis point, with a severe water shortage due to infrastructure damage and the lack of electricity to operate pumps and desalination plants.

In summary, Guterres condemned Israel’s ultimatum as unsafe and infeasible, given the dire state of Gaza’s healthcare and infrastructure, and stressed the need for adherence to rules even during conflicts.