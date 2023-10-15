Heavy Rains Cause Flooding at Thiruvananthapuram’s IT Hub, Technopark

Heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram resulted in severe flooding, affecting various parts of the district, including Technopark, the city’s IT hub. The Thettiyar canal near Technopark Phase-III overflowed, inundating residential areas and causing flooding at Technopark Phase-I near Gayathri and Amstor buildings. Due to extensive waterlogging, the primary entrance gate of Technopark had to be temporarily closed. Numerous individuals, particularly tech workers residing in hostels and paying guest accommodations near Technopark, found themselves stranded. However, the fire and rescue teams arrived to assist, using boats to relocate them to camps and higher ground.

Representatives of Prathidhwani, an organization dedicated to the welfare of tech professionals in Technopark, described this as one of the most severe rain and flood events to impact the IT park. The unexpected and heavy rainfall left many individuals with limited time to relocate, resulting in numerous people being stranded in their homes and accommodations. The primary cause of the flooding was not just rainwater but also the overflow of the Thettiyar canal. Additionally, various parts of the city, such as Gowreeshapattom, Chackai, Sreekaryam, Kazhakootam, and Kulathooor, experienced flooding. In areas like Pothencode, Venjaramoodu, Ambalathinkara, and Thekkumoodu, many houses either fully or partially collapsed due to the adverse weather conditions. The main road connecting Balaramapuram and Neyyattinara was also submerged, with traffic disruptions caused by a fallen tree. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, but Neyyattinkara, Nedumanagad, and Varkala were among the worst-affected areas. Furthermore, agricultural fields in Vellayani, Chenkal, and Neyyattinkara suffered destruction due to waterlogging, while high-range areas were also affected by the heavy rains. The Peppara and Neyyar dam shutters have been raised in response to the situation.