Nagaland receives its first medical college 60 years after becoming a state

As he opened the first medical college in the northeastern state of Nagaland, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) in Kohima on Saturday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted that in just nine years, the number of MBBS seats in the nation rose from 64,000 to 1.6 lakh while the number of post-graduate seats doubled.

It was a historic day for the people of Nagaland, according to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, as a long-cherished ambition of theirs was realised.

The NIMSR is a research institute as well as a medical college, Mandaviya emphasised. ‘It will not only fulfil the purpose of imparting medical education, but will also address the health issues of the Naga people,’ he stated.

‘In just nine years, the (number of) MBBS seats in India has increased from 64,000 to 1.6 lakh,’ Mandaviya added, underscoring the Center’s dedication to enhancing medical education in the nation. In a similar vein, PG seats have increased by 50% in the past nine years.

The Union Health Minister encouraged the students and other participants by saying that they shouldn’t confine their research’s reach to the country’s borders. ‘We must encash on opportunities abroad as well,’ he stated.

In order to give students a competitive advantage when applying for jobs abroad, the Centre has begun offering foreign language lessons in many medical education institutions, according to Mandaviya. He claimed that the BJP-led Centre is working to improve the country’s medical, nursing, and pharmacy education as part of its overall development and growth strategy.

‘The aim is to ensure that each citizen of India is able to get access to affordable and accessible healthcare across the country,’ stated the minister. He also emphasised the nationwide expansion of ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ to increase everyone’s access to high-quality, low-cost medications.

Associated with Nagaland University is NIMSR Kohima. After 60 years of statehood, Nagaland was finally able to start its first medical college after receiving approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to admit 100 MBBS students beginning in the academic year 2023–2024. The health ministry announced this in a statement.

It stated that on September 1st, following their introduction process, 85 MBBS students from Nagaland and six from the all-India seats were admitted to the NIMSR and enrolled in MBBS classes.

‘This is a historic day for the people of Nagaland as we inaugurated the first medical college in the state,’ Rio stated.

The Chief Minister congratulated the federal government for persistently pursuing the project, pointing out that having a medical college in their state had been a long-cherished goal of the Naga people.

Rio added that she believed the NIMSR would one day become a centre of excellence and that it would help the state improve its secondary and tertiary healthcare.