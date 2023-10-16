Allahabad High Court acquits Koli and Pandher in Nithari Serial Killings Case

In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court has acquitted Surender Koli and Maninder Singh Pandher in the infamous Nithari serial killings case in Noida. This decision was primarily based on the absence of substantial evidence against the accused, both of whom had previously been sentenced to death on charges of rape and murder. The case itself involved a total of 19 separate instances in which allegations were made against businessman Pandher and his domestic help Koli, dating back to 2007.

During the course of the investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed closure reports in three out of the 19 cases due to the lack of concrete evidence. The Nithari serial killings case first came to public attention when the skeletal remains of eight children were discovered in a drain behind Pandher’s residence in Nithari, Noida, on December 29, 2006. Subsequent searches in the vicinity revealed additional skeletal remains. Most of the victims were children and young women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who had previously gone missing from the area. Within just 10 days, the CBI had taken over the case, and its efforts led to the recovery of more skeletal remains.