BJP responds after Udaynidhi condemns ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans during India-Pakistan match

Cricket supporters shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ at the India versus Pakistan match in Ahmedabad were criticised by DMK politician and Tamil Nadu Minister Udaynidhi Stalin, who called it ‘unacceptable and a new low.’ The DMK minister was condemned by the BJP for objecting to the shouting of the Hindu religious chant, on the other hand.

On October 14, during the India vs. Pakistan match, a supposedly video of cricket fans yelling ‘Jai Sri Ram’ went viral on social media. In the footage, some spectators can be seen making fun of Pakistani batter Rizwan Khan as he returns to the pavilion.

Udaynidhi Stalin condemned the incident and said in a post on X, ‘India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable.’

To Udaynidhi’s remark, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) responded angrily.