In 2023, RPF aided more than 3,800 females

In 2023, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has made a significant impact on women’s safety and security. Over 3,800 women and girls have received assistance, been rescued from human traffickers, or supported in unsafe situations on trains and station premises. As part of their commitment to women’s safety, a 25-member RPF team also participated in the Delhi Half Marathon to raise awareness about their initiatives, especially the ‘Meri Saheli’ program.

The RPF’s accomplishments in 2023 include the remarkable rescue of 862 women from dangerous situations near moving trains and the rescue of 2,898 unaccompanied girls through “Operation Nanhe Farishte.” Furthermore, they saved 51 minor girls and six women from human traffickers and assisted in the delivery of 130 mothers during train journeys, respecting their privacy and dignity. The RPF’s efforts extended to responding to over 1,85,000 helpline calls and resolving various passenger issues, particularly those affecting women in distress.

The Ministry of Railways stressed the importance of empowering women and ensuring their safety in India’s public spaces, particularly within the extensive public transport network. As the primary mode of public transport, railways play a crucial role in this vision. The RPF’s women personnel, operating under the ‘Meri Saheli’ team, work tirelessly across India’s railway network to provide assistance and security to women traveling alone on long-distance trains. The 25-member RPF team that joined the half-marathon represented the diversity and dedication of the RPF, emphasizing the need for collective support to enhance women’s safety on railways.