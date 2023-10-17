446-member Indian team to participate in the Asian Para Games

India is set to make a robust presence at the upcoming fourth Asian Para Games scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, from October 22 to 28. The country will be represented by a formidable 446-member contingent, out of which 303 are athletes participating in 17 different sporting disciplines. These athletes comprise 191 males and 112 females. Additionally, the Sports Ministry has given the green light for 143 coaches, escorts, officials, and support staff to accompany the Indian team.

An impressive 123 athletes will exclusively participate in athletics events, underscoring the depth of talent in this sport. Notably, this marks the largest contingent India has ever sent to the Asian Para Games. In the previous edition held in Jakarta, India was represented by 190 athletes competing across 13 sporting events. Their efforts yielded a remarkable 72 medals, including 15 golds. This time, with a larger and diverse team, India aims to make a significant impact at the games and continue its success in the para sports arena.