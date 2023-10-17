Southern Gaza hit by intense Israeli airstrikes

Relief convoys that have been waiting in Egypt are now en route to the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, which has been under siege. The Gaza Strip has faced continuous Israeli bombardment since Hamas initiated its offensive against Israel on October 7. Over a million people have evacuated their homes in anticipation of an Israeli invasion aimed at targeting Hamas leadership.

Israeli forces, backed by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, are stationed along Gaza’s border, preparing for a possible ground invasion. Desperation is mounting in the besieged coastal enclave due to Israel’s blockage of food, medicine, water, and electricity until the release of Israeli hostages. Fuel reserves in Gaza’s hospitals are running critically low.

The United Nations is prioritizing aid access and is in discussions with various parties, including Israel and Egypt, to facilitate the passage of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing. The ongoing conflict, which started on October 7, has become the deadliest of the five Gaza wars, resulting in more than 4,000 casualties on both sides. In a tragic incident in Chicago, a man allegedly targeted a 6-year-old Palestinian Muslim boy and a 32-year-old woman due to their Islamic faith, possibly in response to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The recent war was triggered by Hamas firing thousands of rockets and launching attacks into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday known as Simchat Torah.