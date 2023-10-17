Tragic Turn: Four college students drown in Thrissur during trip

A tragic incident unfolded in Thrissur, where four college students lost their lives while bathing in the waters of Kainoor chira at Puthur. The victims were identified as Abhy John, Ziyad Hussain, Nivedh Krishna, and Arjun. Arjun K was a first-year BBA student at Elthuruth St Aloysius College, while the other three were first-year BBA students at St Thomas College, Thrissur.

At 3 pm, the fire and rescue service station in Thrissur received an emergency call reporting that four youngsters who had gone for a bath at Kainoor chira had gone missing. Upon arrival, the fire and rescue team swiftly initiated a search operation with scuba divers. Within half an hour, the lifeless bodies of the four students were recovered. It is suspected that the victims were not proficient swimmers, and all four bodies were found in close proximity, aiding the rapid recovery.

Local students from Kuttanellur Government College, who were present at Kainoor chira, were the ones who alerted authorities about the tragedy. Eyewitnesses recalled that the students vanished suddenly while bathing in the area, which attracts many visitors due to the year-round presence of water in the canal. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of exercising caution when engaging with water bodies, especially during inclement weather, as the canals and embankments tend to be at capacity.