Biden’s Israel arrival amid growing regional anger over the Gaza hospital explosion

US President Joe Biden’s arrival in Israel occurred on Wednesday, marking a visit of solidarity following Hamas attacks. This visit took place amidst heightened tensions in the region, particularly due to a tragic explosion at a Gaza hospital. Upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally greeted Biden, and they shared a demonstrative moment of unity, with both leaders showing a strong bond. Despite extensive security measures, including armed police and troops, the two leaders conversed briefly at the airport before heading to a Tel Aviv hotel for their discussions.

Notably, the Tel Aviv hotel meeting is surrounded by heightened security, with hundreds of armed personnel in place and armed snipers positioned on nearby villa rooftops. Tel Aviv is situated just 65 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, which has been the target of Israeli strikes since a significant attack by Hamas militants on October 7th.