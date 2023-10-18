India Permits Export of 1 Million Tonnes of Non-Basmati White Rice to Seven Nations

On Wednesday, the government announced its approval for the export of 1,034,800 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to seven countries, including Nepal, Cameroon, and Malaysia. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) specified that these exports will be facilitated through the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL). This decision comes after a previous ban on the export of non-basmati white rice, which was implemented on July 20 in order to bolster domestic supply. However, exceptions are made based on government permissions, particularly to meet the food security requirements of certain nations upon their request.

The permitted quantities for export to these countries are as follows: 95,000 tonnes to Nepal, 190,000 tonnes to Cameroon, 142,000 tonnes to Cote D’ Ivore, 142,000 tonnes to Guinea, 170,000 tonnes to Malaysia, 295,000 tonnes to the Philippines, and 800 tonnes to Seychelles. This decision aims to meet the food security needs of these nations while taking into account the domestic supply situation in India.