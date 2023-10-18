India proposes establishing digital payment platforms in Central Asian countries

During the second meeting of India’s National Security Advisors (NSA) and Central Asian counterparts in Kazakhstan, India has proposed the establishment of digital payment systems tailored to the specific needs of each country. NSA Ajit Doval represented India at the meeting, and the proposed system aims to enhance commercial ties and facilitate various aspects of travel, such as medical treatment in India, while also benefiting Indian businesspeople and students in Central Asian nations. This move is part of India’s broader strategy to strengthen its relations with Central Asian countries.

The meeting also delved into discussions about the shared security challenges and threats faced by India and Central Asian nations, particularly the menace of terrorism. The participants emphasized that terrorism, in all its forms, poses a grave threat to global peace and security, and they expressed India’s commitment to providing fully funded capacity-building programs across various domains.

These meetings follow an agreement reached during the first India-Central Asia Summit in January 2022, which highlighted the importance of regular gatherings of security council secretaries to address regional security issues. Member countries in these discussions include India and Central Asian nations such as the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. These interactions signify the transformation of India’s relations with Central Asian countries, encompassing political, trade, economic, security, and defense cooperation, all underpinned by mutual trust and friendship. Enhanced connectivity and economic integration with Central Asian countries remain a key priority for India in these engagements.