Researchers analyse mysterious markings on a Bronze Age rock as they hope to find some hidden ancient sites

In northern France, scientists are examining enigmatic markings on a Bronze Age rock in the hopes of uncovering hidden ancient sites, turning this rock into what is now being referred to as a “treasure map” that has remained unstudied for 4,000 years.

This Bronze Age rock is known as the Saint-Bélec slab. It was initially discovered in 1990 when local archaeologists were excavating a prehistoric site in Finistère, France. However, the slab went missing for over a century before resurfacing in 2014.

In 2021, researchers declared it the oldest map of Europe as they delved into its origins and etchings. This discovery will aid in determining the slab’s age and serve as a catalyst for rediscovering lost monuments.

Yvan Pailler, a professor at the University of Western Brittany (UBO), was quoted by the news agency AFP as saying, “Using the map to attempt to find archaeological sites is an excellent approach. We have never worked in this manner before.”

While advanced radar equipment and aerial photography are typically used to locate ancient sites, sometimes they are serendipitously unearthed in urban areas during construction projects for new buildings.

Clement Nicolas, a colleague of Pailler from the CNRS research institute, noted that the team has just embarked on their journey and will need to survey the entire territory and cross-reference the markings on the slab.