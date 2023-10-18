Saudi Arabia extends e-visa to citizens of 6 more countries

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to grant electronic visa scheme to travellers from 6 new countries. These countries are Turkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles and Mauritius. After this, citizens from 63 countries will get e-visa. Nationals of these countries can request the tourist visa either online or upon arrival at one of the international airports in the country.

The visitor e-visa is valid for an entire year, grants multiple entries and permits a stay of up to 90 days. Holders of the tourist visa can visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes or to perform Umrah outside the Hajj season. They can also visit their friends and relatives, and attend events, exhibitions and conferences.

Also Read: Gold worth Rs 25.88 lakh seized at airport

Saudi Arabia also grants the free 96-hour Stopover Visa, allowing passengers traveling via Saudia and Flynas to stay in the country for up to 96 hours before reaching their final destination.