Supreme Court collegium recommends 13 advocates as High Court judges

The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, has proposed the appointment of 13 advocates as judges in various high courts. The collegium, which includes Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, recommended the names of advocates N Unni Krishnan Nair and Kaushik Goswami for judgeships in the Gauhati High Court. The decision to recommend these advocates was made following consultations between the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and his two senior colleagues, taking into account input from constitutional authorities of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland. The collegium conducted a thorough evaluation, considering material on record, observations from the Department of Justice, and any received complaints about certain candidates.

In a separate decision, the collegium put forward the names of advocates Siddhartha Sah and Alok Mahra for appointment as Judges of the Uttarakhand High Court. Furthermore, it recommended advocates Harmeet Singh Grewal, Deepinder Singh Nalwa, Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma, and Kirti Singh for judgeships in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. Finally, the collegium also suggested advocates Vinay Saraf, Vivek Jain, Ashish Shroti, and Amit Seth as suitable candidates for appointment as Judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

These recommendations mark significant progress in enhancing the judiciary by appointing these advocates as judges in various high courts.