Israel Strike at Gaza Church Housing Palestinians Results in Deaths and Injuries: Hamas

The interior ministry under Hamas control reported that an Israeli strike late Thursday resulted in casualties, including fatalities and injuries, at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City. Witnesses noted that the strike seemed to target an area near the church, where many Gaza residents had sought refuge during the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian enclave.

In response to these reports, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that their fighter jets had targeted a command and control center involved in launching rockets and mortars towards Israel. The IDF acknowledged damage to a church wall in the vicinity and indicated awareness of casualty reports, with the incident under review. Witnesses observed damage to the church’s facade and the collapse of an adjacent building, with many injured individuals being transported to hospitals. Saint Porphyrius Church, located in the historic neighborhood of Gaza City, is the oldest church still in use in the region.