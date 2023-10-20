WHO urges continuous daily assistance, including fuel for Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a continuous daily influx of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip, extending beyond the initial convoy preparing near the border. This aid includes fuel to ensure the functioning of hospitals. Egypt’s state-linked TV reported that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza would open, with Israel agreeing to allow an initial 20 relief trucks to enter. WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, welcomed Israel’s announcement not to hinder the entry of essential supplies like water, food, and medicine from Egypt. He emphasized the crucial need for fuel to power hospital generators, ambulances, and desalination plants, urging Israel to include fuel among the life-saving supplies permitted into Gaza.

The conflict, stemming from a Hamas attack on Israel in October, has resulted in widespread outrage across the Middle East against Israel and its Western allies. The Gaza Strip, under Hamas control, has seen a devastating toll with thousands of lives lost, extensive destruction, and severe shortages of water, food, and electricity. WHO’s emergencies director, Michael Ryan, highlighted that Gaza’s hospitals had run out of fuel several days ago, further emphasizing the urgency of addressing this critical need.