Gujarat’s ‘Dhordo’ Village earns UN’s top tourism honor among 54 villages

The village of Dhordo, situated in Gujarat’s Kutch district, renowned for its annual Rann Utsav, has been honored with the title of ‘Best Tourism Village’ by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). This recognition comes as part of a group of 26 villages worldwide that have earned accolades for their efforts in nurturing rural areas while preserving landscapes, cultural diversity, local traditions, and culinary heritage. The list includes villages from various countries, such as Austria, Portugal, Turkiye, Hungary, Indonesia, Egypt, and China, with Dhordo being the sole Indian village to receive this distinction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to this achievement by emphasizing that it reflects the beauty and cultural richness of Kutch. The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative recognizes rural tourism destinations with notable cultural and natural assets, a commitment to preserving community-based values, and a clear dedication to innovation and sustainability across economic, social, and environmental dimensions. The Tourism Ministry’s Director General, Manisha Saxena, accepted the trophy on behalf of Dhordo.

Launched in 2021, the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative is a part of the UNWTO Tourism for Rural Development Programme, which aims to promote development and inclusion in rural areas, combat depopulation, foster innovation, and enhance value chain integration through tourism. UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili stressed the potential of tourism as a force for inclusivity, empowering local communities and distributing benefits across regions. This year, out of nearly 260 applications, 54 villages from various regions were selected, with an additional 20 villages joining the Upgrade Programme. All 74 villages are now part of the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Network. The announcement of these villages took place during the UNWTO General Assembly held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.