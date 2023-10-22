Hamas reports 55 fatalities in Gaza due to Israel’s overnight raids

During overnight airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas government disclosed that at least 55 individuals lost their lives. These strikes occurred after Israel had announced its intentions to intensify its military operations. According to the government press office, more than 30 homes were destroyed during these airstrikes. The Israeli decision to escalate strikes followed Hamas attacks on Israel that began on October 7.

Hamas alleges that, since the onset of the conflict triggered by the worst attacks suffered by Israel, more than 4,300 people, primarily civilians, have been killed in Israeli raids. In response, Israel has amassed a substantial number of troops around Gaza, hinting at a probable ground invasion. Israel contends that its daily operations have already resulted in the elimination of numerous Hamas leaders and military commanders.

Despite the arrival of 20 trucks carrying aid to the Palestinian territory on Saturday, the Hamas government expressed frustration with the inadequacy of aid reaching Gaza. They noted that there are now 1.4 million displaced individuals in the enclave and urged the international community to exert pressure on the Israeli government to facilitate the entry of thousands of additional aid trucks.