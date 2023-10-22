Kannur District Panchayat Plans Inaugural ‘NRI Summit’ for Investors on October 29 and 30

In a pioneering effort to unlock investment prospects within the district, the Kannur district panchayat is gearing up to host its inaugural NRI investors’ gathering, dubbed ‘NRI Summit.’ The event is scheduled to take place at the E K Nayanar Academy in Kannur on October 29 and 30, marking the first instance of a local body in the state organizing an expatriate meeting to attract investment. This two-day event is expected to draw approximately 200 NRIs from the business sector and other prominent investors across the nation. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the program, alongside fellow ministers, MPs, MLAs, and officials from various government departments, commencing at 9 am on October 29.

Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya explained that the summit will feature informative sessions delving into the diverse sectors of Kannur. These sectors include tourism, industry, health, hospitality, agriculture, technology, education, retail, and exports, all of which present promising investment opportunities. Divya stated, “Potential investors will have the chance to interact with influential figures from Gulf countries, as well as government department heads and ministers.”

The summit’s standout segment is anticipated to be the discussion on the feasibility of launching small and large-scale enterprises within the district. Expert panels and government officials will also examine government schemes and financial support available for individuals and groups seeking to establish enterprise units. The event aims to provide a platform for expatriates to present their visionary projects and secure government aid and backing for these initiatives.

Divya emphasized, “From the conceptualization stage to the successful execution of their dream projects, the district panchayat is committed to supporting entrepreneurs at every step. We will ensure they receive the necessary assistance, whether it be technical support or financial aid.”

The civic body recently conducted an extensive study to assess the investment potential of Kannur, the findings of which will be unveiled during the summit. As part of the study, several high-value projects worth crores have been identified, and the district panchayat intends to seek investments for these substantial undertakings at the business event.