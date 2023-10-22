‘Tej’ Cyclone intensifies to highly severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone ‘Tej,’ which had been forming in the Arabian Sea, has undergone a significant escalation, intensifying into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. This powerful cyclonic system is on a trajectory toward the coasts of Yemen and Oman. It is expected to continue moving northwestward and is projected to make landfall between Al Ghaidah in Yemen and Salalah in Oman, closely east of Al Ghaidah around noon on October 24. The storm is anticipated to be a very severe cyclonic storm, characterized by wind speeds ranging from 115 to 125 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph.

The IMD’s statement indicated that ‘Tej’ had intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and was positioned approximately 160 km east-southeast of Socotra in Yemen, 540 km south-southeast of Salalah in Oman, and 550 km southeast of Al Ghaidah in Yemen as of 8:30 am on Sunday. In addition to this, the IMD highlighted that a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to undergo further intensification, becoming a deep depression by early Monday morning. This system is then expected to change course and move in a north-northeast direction over the following three days, ultimately heading towards the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.