Tragic incident: Four students lose their lives in Godavari river drowning

Tragedy struck as four students lost their lives in a drowning incident while attempting to take a swim in the Gautami-Godavari river within Kakinada district. The unfortunate event unfolded when seven students ventured into the Godavari river at Pillanka village in the Tallarevu Mandal around 4:30 p.m. on a Saturday. Regrettably, four of them drowned, and their lifeless bodies were recovered on Sunday morning, as reported by a police official speaking to PTI. The other three students remained unharmed. These young individuals, all in their early 20s and pursuing undergraduate courses, hailed from Tanuku town in the West Godavari district and had embarked on a recreational trip. Their journey took them first to nearby Yanam and then to Pillanka. The police investigation revealed that the four students were swept away by the river’s powerful current while swimming, and it took several hours before their bodies were located.

The search and retrieval efforts involved multiple agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire department, revenue department, police, and local fishermen. In response to the tragic incident, authorities have initiated a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).