2,909 dengue cases reported in Nagaland since June, most in over 20 years

According to a top official on Friday, Nagaland has recorded 2,909 dengue cases since June of this year, the most in almost 20 years.

However, the health officials stated that there was no need to panic because the issue was under control.

Director of the National Health Mission, Nagaland, E Motsuthung Patton, spoke at a news conference here and stated that, according to records spanning from 2005, there has been a significant rise in dengue cases in the state, with 2,909 confirmed infections out of 8,107 samples analyzed since June.

With 1,398 cases, Dimapur leads the list, he said. ‘The department is closely monitoring the situation, which is under control. There is no need to panic,’ Patton said.

According to him, 374 dengue cases were reported throughout the period in 2018.

According to a different official, the state has lost one dengue patient ‘with comorbidity’ thus far.

In an effort to stop the spread of dengue, the health department has been holding workshops and house-to-house campaigns as awareness campaigns, he continued.