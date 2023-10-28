DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher sharply

Oct 28, 2023, 02:25 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated sharply in Kerala. Gold  is trading at Rs 45,920, higher by Rs 480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5740, up by Rs 60.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures  surged Rs 308 per 10 gram and ended at Rs 61,260  on Friday. Silver futures  gained Rs 222 per kg on Friday and ended at Rs 71,802 per kg levels.

In international market, gold is priced at $2,006.33  per ounce. Silver rates ended at $23.09 per ounce.

