Moderate intensity earthquake hits Indonesia

Jakarta: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Kepulauan Barat Daya in Indonesia on Saturday. According to the , the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a distance of 375 km north-northeast of Kupang, Indonesia.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the ‘Ring of Fire’. The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world’s total volcanoes and 90% of Earth’s earthquakes.