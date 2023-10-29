After killing mother, sending images to her friends, Florida teen contacts 911 to confess

A 13-year-old Florida teenager is accused of killing his mother while she was sleeping next to his newborn sister, sending pictures of the horrific scene to his pals, and then confessing to the murder over the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

Derek Rosa, a youngster from Florida, will face adult proceedings. He did not, however, show up for his initial court appearance on Friday.

Rosa was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to WSVN reporting.

The incident happened on October 12. Rosa supposedly informed the dispatcher that he had taken pictures of his 39-year-old mother, Irene Garcia, and shared them with his pals.

He told the dispatcher, ‘I took pictures and I told my friends about it.’ ‘Is that awful?’

Miss, she’s dead? During the eighteen-minute call, which allegedly ended when police showed up at his house, he is also believed to have said. ‘The floor is covered in blood.’

During the call, Rosa also said, ‘Right now, I have the gun with me. I was going to shoot myself, but I didn’t want to. I didn’t want to. There’s a knife in my room and there’s a gun in the living room.’

Rosa’s father described the teenager as calm and modest when he appeared in juvenile court on Friday.

‘It’s very unfortunate that this tragedy occurred, but this child is very humble, very peaceful and no one could imagine that this would ever happen,’ said Jose Rosa.

Rosa has been moved to the Metro West Detention Center and ordered to be kept without bond. According to the site, he is being kept at the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation facility right now.