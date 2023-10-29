Congress MLA named in suicide note left by Gujarat man found hanging at home

According to an official on Sunday, the police believe the death of a 28-year-old male, who was found hanging at his home in Chorwad village in the Junagadh district of Gujarat, was a suicide.

According to a rumored suicide note that was found in the deceased’s possession, he was acting excessive because of his in-laws and a Congress MLA.

Nitin Parmar’s body was found hanging from his home’s ceiling on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, according to police inspector KM Gadhvi.

‘Prima facie it is a case of suicide. The postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death is awaited. The suicide note is under forensic investigation,’ Gadhvi said.

He added that three people, including his mother- and father-in-laws as well as MLA Vimal Chudasama, were named in a fictitious suicide note that the police allegedly found in Parmar’s hands.

Although he acknowledged that the deceased Parmar was a relative, Chudasama said there was a plot to discredit him and that, although it appeared to be a murder case, it was actually a suicide.

‘The man who mentioned my name in the suicide note has not interacted with me in the last two years. He is the son of my aunt. Looking at the injury marks on his body, his family believes that he has been murdered. I think the suicide note is a conspiracy against me. The letter is not in his handwriting. This is a conspiracy by my competitor to defame me,’ the Congress MLA told reporters.