Gaza sees gradual restoration of Internet and Telephone services

According to reports from Palestinian media sources, there is a gradual return of internet and telephone communication in the Gaza Strip. The region experienced a complete communication blackout following the disconnection of phone and internet services on Friday, October 27th. This blackout created an information void during a period of intense Israeli aerial bombardment.

Netblocks, an organization that monitors internet disruptions, has confirmed the restoration of internet connectivity in the Gaza Strip. Their report states that real-time network data indicate a reestablishment of internet services in the #Gaza Strip. These services were initially disrupted during the heavy Israeli bombardment on Friday, leaving a significant portion of the population without external communication during a critical juncture.