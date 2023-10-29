Probe begun after man in Churu, Rajasthan, killed by beating with iron rods, sticks

In the Churu area of Rajasthan, a 24-year-old man was fatally beaten on Saturday night following a small altercation at a birthday celebration.

At a birthday celebration held at a farm in the Ratangarh area of Churu, Dilsukh Godara was attacked by six individuals brandishing sticks and iron rods.

Godara was attacked and left critically injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.

In response to the incident, law enforcement opened an investigation to apprehend the accused and filed a case under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

To gather scientific evidence for the case, a group of forensic specialists was also dispatched to the scene.

Speaking about the case, a Churu Police official stated that raids had been carried out at several sites in an attempt to apprehend the accused. But for now, they’re still on the loose.

He said that the accused has a criminal history and that there were cases filed against him at the local police station.