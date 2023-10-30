Body of German woman, kidnapped by Hamas and paraded naked found dead

Tel Aviv: Israeli authorities updated that they have found the body of a 23-year-old German tattoo artist who was kidnapped and paraded around by Hamas. Israel confirmed the death of Shani Louk. ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister,’ her sister Adi Louk said on social media

Her mother has appealed to people for more information regarding her whereabouts as she was abducted by the Hamas militants. Louk was present at the Tribe of Supernova music festival in Israel, that was attacked by Hamas.

Also Read: Diwali 2023: Know the spiritual significance celebrating Diwali

As per reports, Luk’s mother Ricarda Louk first raised the alarm about her daughter after she recognised her in the videos circulating online, due to her striking tattoos and dyed hair.

‘Unfortunately we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive. It is definitely Shani. She was at a music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family’ Ricarda Louk said.

In the videos that were circulated on the social media, it had been seen that she has been paraded naked in a pick-up truck after being captured. In videos that were shared nonsocial media, Shani is lying face down in a pickup truck. Her family say they identified Shani from her dreadlocks and distinctive tattoos.

‘Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken,’ said Sharing the news of her death on X, Israel said,