Bulk import Orders Suggest Potential Influx of Afghan Onions into the Market

In response to escalating onion prices, the Union government implemented a minimum import price (MEP) for onions, which had surged to Rs 60-70 per kg. Following this move, traders have initiated the import of onions from Afghanistan via the Integrated Check Post (ICP) located at Attari. Satish Dhyani, Manager at the Integrated Check Post in Attari, reported that approximately three to four trucks laden with onions from Afghanistan are now entering India daily. Each of these trucks carries a substantial load of 2,300 kilograms of onions.

In addition to onions, the ICP at Attari is witnessing the daily arrival of 20-25 trucks containing various perishable commodities, including grapes, pomegranates, apples, and 10-15 trucks laden with dry fruits, herbs, and other items. This influx accounts for a total of about 1,110 tonnes of diverse agricultural materials entering India each day, signifying a significant increase from the earlier quantity, which stood at a mere 450 tonnes before mid-August. Notably, while Rajasthan usually supplies onions in October, this year has seen a delay in the supply from the neighboring state, with expectations of it arriving next month. Furthermore, the prices of onions surged due to the reduced supply after crop damage in Maharashtra, which is the largest onion producer in the country.