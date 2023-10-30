DRI seizes drugs worth Rs 160 crore

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 160 crore from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. After getting a specific tip-off, a team of DRI raided two factories of a private firm named Apex Medichem Private Limited and seized 107 litres of liquid Mephedrone having a market value of approximately 160 crore.

Earlier on October 20, a joint team of Ahmedabad Crime Branch and the Ahmedabad unit of the DRI seized drugs worth more than Rs 250 crore from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.