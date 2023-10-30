Family burns down house in UP’s Banda while attempting to evict snake

In a mishap in Banda district, a family’s attempt to expel a cobra from their home by creating smoke with burning cow dung resulted in their house catching fire, according to local authorities. The incident occurred on October 29, 2023, when the family discovered a cobra inside their residence. In an effort to drive away the snake, they ignited cow dung to produce smoke, inadvertently causing a blaze that quickly consumed their entire house.

The fire tragically destroyed the family’s cash, jewelry, and several quintals of grain, amounting to a substantial financial loss, including their lifetime savings and possessions. The family consisted of Rajkumar, who works as a laborer in Delhi, his wife, and their five children. Upon receiving the report, local police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene, managing to bring the fire under control. The Revenue Department was also alerted and is currently assessing the extent of the damage. Authorities are investigating the incident, with the family explaining that their intention was to smoke out the snake.