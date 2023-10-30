Suspected maoists open fire on forest officials in Kannur

In the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group reportedly opened fire on a small team of forest watchers on Monday. Three forest watchers were on duty at the time of the attack, which occurred without any apparent provocation. Fortunately, they managed to escape without suffering any injuries, although one watcher sustained a minor injury while attempting to flee.

In response to the incident, both the police and Forest Department officials have initiated a search operation to locate the armed militant group responsible for the attack. The Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding areas have been under scrutiny due to suspected Maoist presence in recent months, with reports of armed Maoists visiting local households to collect food items and the appearance of group-affiliated wall posters in the region.