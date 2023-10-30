Train Collision in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram Leaves 8 Dead and 32 Injured

In Vizianagaram district, a tragic incident unfolded as two trains collided on Sunday evening, resulting in the loss of at least eight lives and leaving 32 individuals injured, according to railway authorities. The accident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. when the Visakhapatnam-Palasa special passenger train, which was experiencing a technical issue and awaiting a signal, was struck from behind by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train. This collision led to the derailment of three train carriages. Responding swiftly to the alert, Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other railway officials rushed to the scene, where rescue efforts are in progress.

The Vizianagaram district administration and local police department promptly initiated relief operations, dispatching ambulances to transport the injured to various hospitals in both Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts. Tragically, the accident site was plagued by a lack of electrical power, plunging the area into darkness and hindering the rescue and relief efforts. Expressing profound shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy issued instructions for the immediate coordination of relief operations by the Medical and Health, Revenue, Police, and other relevant departments. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also conveyed his distress at the train accident.