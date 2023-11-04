Things you need to know about ‘Water Sex’

Aqua Sex or sex in water is one of the hottest and spicy ways to enrich your love life. This will free you from boredom and will make your life hotter as it is the hottest and thrilling way to share the love.

Aqua sex is very much romantic and works as a therapy too. Fun together with a soap bar and running water assists in spicing up your relationship, and gets more pleasure.

Taking a shower is relaxing as well as revitalizing, but when you take a shower with your partner it’s more fun. Kissing, hugging, making out, or sharing love in the shower gives you and your partner new sensations and thrills, different from what both of you usually experience. Having shower sex in the morning is perfect to start your day.

You and your partner both take a bath every morning. Moreover, you don’t need to worry about cleanup- soap up, rinse, towel off.