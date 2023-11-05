Setback for expat bachelors: Gulf country to introduce stricter residential housing policy

Kuwait City: Kuwait is planning to launch new stricter residential housing policy in the country. As per reports, authorities will regulate expatriate bachelor accommodation in family neighbourhoods. Fahd Al Shoula, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, has submitted the proposed legislation to the Council of Ministers for review.

The new law is aimed at banning expatriate bachelors from renting residential units or parts thereof in the family residential and private housing sectors. Under the new law, all landlords will be obliged to submit lease contracts involving tenants not affected by the restriction to the municipal authority for a regional mayor’s endorsement. It also states that, lease contracts of those who grant accommodation to expatriate bachelors by violating this rule shall be void.

The new law also states that all expatriate bachelors residing in family and private housing sectors will not be eligible for civil ID registration or renewal without validated kinship to the property owner or their spouse up to the fourth degree. The law, however, exempts domestic workers from this clause.

As per the new law, violators will have to face penalties ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 Kuwaiti dinars. These fines will be levied on property owners, expatriate tenants, or any individuals involved in housing expat bachelors in family-designated areas against the law’s provisions.