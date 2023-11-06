In response to soaring air pollution, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting

In response to the escalating pollution crisis in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has scheduled a high-level meeting for Monday. This meeting will include the participation of Environment Minister Gopal Rai and various relevant government departments.

For the fifth consecutive day, the overall air quality in the National Capital has remained in the ‘severe’ category, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. Delhi is currently facing a profound public health emergency associated with the deteriorating air quality. The city consistently garners international attention as one of the most polluted urban areas globally, frequently experiencing hazardous air quality levels.

Health professionals emphasize that the Air Quality Index (AQI) should ideally be below 50 for a healthy individual. However, the current AQI often exceeds 400, posing significant health risks, particularly for those with lung-related conditions and even increasing the potential for lung cancer.

The situation in Delhi demands urgent and concerted efforts to address the worsening air pollution crisis and safeguard the well-being of its residents.