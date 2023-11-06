Minister R Bindu alleged to have received Rs 30,500 from treasury to buy new eyeglasses

This controversy centers around the Higher Education Minister, R Bindu, who faced criticism when the state government sanctioned Rs 30,500 from the public treasury for her eyeglasses, bought on April 28 this year. Delays in the disbursement of these funds were attributed to the government’s dire financial situation, with allegations that the Chief Minister played a role in expediting the payment. It’s worth noting that several CPI(M) ministers have previously received government assistance for purchasing eyeglasses. During a recent press conference, Minister Bindu refused to address questions related to this matter, stating they were not deserving of a response. Her stance became evident when she turned off the microphone to avoid further inquiries from the media. This issue resurfaced as journalists raised it during the minister’s participation in the Keraleeyam program.